Stuller will hold a virtual hiring event Tuesday as the Lafayette company looks to fill over a variety manufacturing positions with a starting hourly wage of $15, a company spokesman said Wednesday.
The Lafayette company, which is North America’s largest fine jewelry manufacturer, began a $5 million expansion effort last fall that increased capacity and efficiency to support an increased demand, according to documents filed with the Louisiana Economic Development office. The company last held an in-person job fair in January.
The expansion, which will last until the end of 2022, will mean $2.5 million in additional payroll and bring the total employment to 1,415, documents show. The additions include mills, lathes, smart wax production system, 3D printers, laser welders, engravers, casters and automated robotic diamond pickers.
"Over the last few years our company has continued to see growth in many ways,” said Jennifer East, Stuller’s vice president of human resources. “We believe the secret to that growth is our people. It’s because of our associates, who strive every day to build their career here, that our customers keep coming back.”
Associates are eligible for the company's benefits package, which includes comprehensive medical, dental, and vision coverage; company-matched 401k; paid time off and eight paid holidays. Stuller, among the top five largest private employers in Lafayette Parish with currently over 1,000 workers, was named the top large employer of the year in Louisiana by Forbes last year.
To apply and schedule a virtual screening for Tuesday, visit stuller.com/careers.