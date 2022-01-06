Aldi will open its first Lafayette store on Feb. 10, a company official announced Thursday.

The popular discount grocer has been working on the first of three stores planned for the Lafayette market at 4510 Ambassador Caffery Parkway in the Caffery Center shopping center for months. The store will be the company’s first in Louisiana with two more stores planned for Lafayette, one in New Iberia and others in the Baton Rouge and New Orleans markets.

“We look forward to serving the Lafayette residents and providing them with the best grocery shopping experience,” said Heather Moore, Loxley Division vice president for Aldi.

Other stores are planned for 3210 Louisiana Ave. and on Ambassador Caffery Parkway across the street from the Walmart Supercenter. Another is planned for a former Stage store at 1102 Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia.

Construction on the Louisiana Avenue store has not begun, but Aldi is seeking a variance with Lafayette Consolidated Government for the building during a Jan. 13 meeting with the Board of Zoning Adjustment. The building, which will be located in an area zoned commercial heavy, currently does not meet architectural standards, which call for buildings on the same site be similar in style, color scheme and materials.

The building will be accessible from both Louisiana Avenue and Shadow Bluff Drive, documents show, with parking areas west and south of the building.

Aldi is believed to be in negotiations to purchase the 10-acre property, which is owned by Racetrac Petroleum.

In October the company completed the purchase of three acres across from the Walmart Supercenter on Ambassador Caffery Parkway for just over $1.45 million from the Arnould family. The two sides had been in negotiations for more than three years.

Aldi has plans to open stores across the Gulf South now after moving forward on plans to build distribution center in Loxley, Alabama, last year. That 564,000-square-foot facility will serve up to 100 stores from Louisiana to north Florida and plans to open 35 by the end of this year.

Its stores are popular among millennials and generation Z. A sign in the store lists over 100 items customers won’t find in their store brands — such as MSG and artificial items — and it also carries the LiveGFree brands that feature gluten-free items.

Stores are often only 22,000 square feet, much smaller than traditional supermarkets, and employ less than a dozen people.