Sheila and Tony Davoren are the organizers behind the 4th annual Celtic Bayou Festival, and the two are helping brin this year's event March 15-16 at Warehouse 535 in Lafayette.

The Davorens spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast last week. You can listen to it here.

Sheila is a first generation Irish-American and began Irish dancing at 4. She enjoyed a competitive career at the World Championship level and danced professionally with The Chieftains, a Grammy award-winning Irish group, and at 25, Sheila was one of the first Americans to be invited to perform with Riverdance, a theatrical show consisting mainly of traditional Irish music and dance.

She now directs Camp Rince Ceol held each summer in California and New York and teaches Irish dance classes in Metairie and Lafayette. Visit https://irishdancecamp.com for more information.

Tony Davoren, known as “The Irish Guy,” is from Wicklow, Ireland. He began his singing career with the Celtic Irish choral group Anuna and also toured with Riverdance. He has appeared at the Radio City Music Hall and performed for the Prince of Wales at The Albert Hall in London.

The Davornes love all aspects of their native Celtic traditions and delight in telling the story of their roots and why they are passionate about it. The Celtic culture, the said, is similar to the Acadian/Creole culture, and Tony said that the Irish have a name for their own brand of joie de vivre — craic — which means enjoying good company, having a few drinks in a party atmosphere, singing and enjoying music, cutting up, dancing, and of course, eating.

The 2019 Celtic Bayou Festival features musical performances by traditional Celtic bands, unique events such as the Lenten Crawfish Boil, Guinness Cook-Off Competition sponsored by Rader Solutions, Bailey’s Bake-Off Competition, Jameson Pub Crawl, a genealogy tent for Acadiana people to trace their Celtic roots and more.