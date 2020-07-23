Acadian Cos. chairman and CEO Richard Zuschlag has been appointed to the LSU Board of Supervisors, an Acadiana spokesman confirmed.
Zuschlag, according to a report from the Baton Rouge Business Report, was named to the board after Jim Bernhard, CEO of Bernhard Capital Partners, turned down the appointment from Gov. John Bel Edwards.
The Acadian spokesman said the company will announce more on the development on Friday.
The governor’s office has not released a statement, according to the report, as to why Bernhard, an LSU graduate, declined the offer.
Zuschlag will serve as an at-large member and current at-large board member Collis B. Temple Jr. will move to the seat from the Sixth Congressional district.