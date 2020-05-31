Lafayette leaders learned an important lesson in the mid-1980s as the price of oil, along with the local economy, crashed: Industry diversification would be integral to the region's survival in the years ahead.
The Hub City's industry has become more diverse in the last three decades. Sure, it's still home to numerous oilfield service companies, but it's also become a hub for entertainment venues and medical clinics.
Problem is, these industries are suffering too.
"Entertainment, obviously, is suffering. That's primarily tourism," said Gregg Gothreaux, CEO and president of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. "Medical is affected because so many people, like dentists, were forced to shut down. And even more importantly, who has insurance? Because when the oil industry goes in the direction it's gone, we see significant loss in the medical industry because of lack of insurance."
While the coronavirus pandemic has devastated the global economy, it's still too soon to know the real impact COVID-19 will have on the region.
"We just don't know enough," Gothreaux said. "And we won't know enough until later in the year."
Right now, the coronavirus shutdown has hit anyone in the service industry the hardest, Gothreaux said. Bartenders, waiters, hotel employees and hairstylists have been in the spotlight, but it's also affecting lawyers, engineers, realtors, karate instructors, wedding planners and just about anyone else who offers a service.
Hannah Trahan, who plans events and vacations through her business Southern Couture Weddings, does not expect to face substantial losses from the pandemic, although she's had to put in many long days without extra pay to reschedule weddings and trips for clients.
"Financially for me, it's just been a shift in income," Trahan said. "I'll still get paid. I'll just get paid later in the year."
Many local businesses are in the same boat. Most can stay afloat for a few months as long as business resumes in the near future, Gothreaux said.
It will be hard to see the economic impact of the coronavirus shutdown until later this year. That's when those outside of the service industry are more likely to be impacted.
"There are thousands of businesses that we just don't know where they are right now," Gothreaux said. "I think we're resilient people, and I know we'll come through this. It's just a matter of time, and we're just beginning."
A recent survey by LEDA and One Acadiana shows that above all else, business owners are watching their spending closely and are canceling events and purchase orders.
About 90% of businesses expected their revenue to be down, and more than half of the businesses reported uncertainty when estimating how long their businesses will continue to survive.
Loan programs could make a difference, although many business owners reported it was too soon to know for sure.
Gothreaux and others who work with entrepreneurs have also reported seeing an increase in new businesses since mid-March.
Some are finding solutions to new problems created during the pandemic, and others are starting businesses after losing their jobs.
"What I love about this community is that they're not just sitting around waiting for it to end," said Destin Ortego, director of LEDA's Opportunity Machine. "They're not just wishing for it be over. They're using their time to start something new or solve a problem."
Between rescheduling events, Trahan has also found time to offer new services.
There's been a national trend of micro- and mini-weddings, which are geared toward couples who want to have a short engagement, smaller guest list and simple ceremony and reception. Trahan's been working with wedding venues, caterers, photographers and florists to offer them in the Acadiana area.
Trahan has three dates for micro-weddings lined up before the end of the year. Four ceremonies will happen on each of the dates, with each wedding sharing the same venue, decor, photographer and caterer to lower the cost of the events.
"They'll be able to have some of the best in the business this way," Trahan said. "And it'll all be planned. All they'll have to do is pick their date and cake flavor."