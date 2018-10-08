Representatives from Lafayette-based Home Bancorp, Inc., the parent company for Home Bank, celebrated its 10th anniversary as a public company on Wednesday by ringing the Nasdaq closing bell at Times Square.

The company’s board of directors and executive team joined president and CEO John Bordelon for the market close ceremony.

“Our board made a bold decision back in October 2008 to go public at a time the U.S. financial system seemed to be unraveling,” Bordelon said. “Many experts believed our timing could not have been worse. Ultimately, our customers defied those experts and made an $89 million investment in our company.”

Since going public in October 2008, Home Bancorp’s market capitalization has increased from $89 million to $409 million. Despite challenging economic conditions in several of its markets over the past few years, the company has posted record earnings for the past four years and record quarterly earnings in the first and second quarters of 2018.

“We’re not only celebrating our 10th anniversary as a public company this year, we’re also celebrating Home Bank’s 110th anniversary,” said Mr. Bordelon. “Over the many decades and economic cycles, our commitment to always doing what’s best for our customers has been the driving force behind our success. To our shareholders, thank you for providing the fuel for our growth. To our customers, thank you for your trust and the opportunity to serve and grow with you. To our employees, thank you for your dedication to serving our customers and one another.”

As of June 30, 2018, the company had total assets of $2.2 billion, loans of $1.6 billion, deposits of $1.8 billion and shareholders’ equity of $289.4 million.