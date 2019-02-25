Jerry Vascocu - IBERIABANK Market President for Acadiana on Discover Lafayette podcast from Discover Lafayette on Vimeo.

Jerry Vascocu, Acadiana market president of IberiaBank, spoke with Jan Swift last week on the Discover Lafayette podcast.

You can listen to the podcast here.

The Ruston native and Vanderbilt graduate joined IBERIABANK’s Baton Rouge commercial banking division in 2005 at a time of explosive growth for the bank. When hurricanes Katrina and Rita hit in 2005, the organization diversified its geographic footprint to minimize future risk.

Under the leadership of CEO Daryl Byrd, its first expansion came in January 2007 with the purchase of Arkansas-based Pulaski Bank and Trust. It then acquired other banking environments which fit its business model, and Vascocu served as the bank’s market president in Little Rock in 2007 before moving to Lafayette in.

Community involvement is important to Vascocu and other IberiaBank leaders. Employees are engaged in the community and partner strategically, and the bank strives to blend a community bank feel with large bank capabilities.

Vascocu served as chair of One Acadiana’s board of Directors in 2016 and was a board member of Upper Lafayette Economic Development, on the leadership teams of United Way of Acadiana and the Community Foundation of Acadiana, Ascension Episcopal’s Board of Trustees and University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s business advisory council.

Today, IBERIABANK is the largest bank based in Louisiana, headquartered in Lafayette, with over $30 billion in assets. It has 329 combined locations, including 191 bank branch offices and 3 loan production offices in Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, New York, and North Carolina, 29 title insurance offices in Arkansas, Tennessee, and Louisiana, and mortgage representatives in 87 locations in 12 states. It has 18 wealth management locations in five states.