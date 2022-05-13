Interior alteration
REC CENTER: 1500 S. Orange St., description, renovation to existing bathrooms at the Heymann Rec Center, applicant, BBA; contractor, Sartin Builders; $120,000.
HOSPITAL: 4540 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, parking lot for Acadiana Ambulance; applicant, Brian Roy; contractor, MC Concrete; $10,000.
RETAIL: 5725 Johnston St., description, photo studio; applicant and contractor, Selfie Image; $6,000.
APARTMENTS: 600 E. University Ave., Unit 3, description, repairs due to small fire; applicant and contractor, Kishbaugh Construction; $15,500.
OFFICE: 400 E. Kaliste Saloom Road, description, none listed; applicant and contractor, CM Miciotto & Son; $91,100.
New construction
OTHER: 2845 Verot School Road, applicant, Vermilion Architects; contractor, CM Miciotto & Son; $1,157,305.
RESTAURANT: 6718 Johnston St., applicant, Chris Neal; contractor, CM Miciotto & Son; $959,175.
Commercial demolition
SHOPPING CENTER: 601 Kaliste Saloom Road, description, demo suites D and E; applicant and contractor, NCM Contractors; $4,000.
New residential
1002 Albertsons Parkway, Broussard: Gleason Ledet Construction, $176,851.
122 Cherrywood Drive: Shivers Brothers Construction, $291,870.
101 Riverway Drive, Youngsville: Krewe Construction Development Group, $456,840.
218 Printemps Road, Carencro: Manuel Builders, $314,820.
306 Oats Drive: homeowner, $352,980.
114 Anza Drive: Manuel Builders, $167,040.
211 Harvest Creek Lane: Acadiana Dream Home, $274,050.
115 Alpine Meadows Lane: DSLD Gulf Coast, $182,160.
117 Alpine Meadows Lane: DSLD Gulf Coast, $228,870.
229 Wild Cherry Lane: DSLD Gulf Coast, $283,770.
227 Wild Cherry Lane: DSLD, $199,080.
225 Wild Cherry Lane: DSLD, $213,300.
223 Wild Cherry Lane: DSLD, $216,450.
222 Wild Cherry Lane; DSLD, $279,360.
208 Rose of Sharon Lane: DSLD, $283,770.