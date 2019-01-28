Cox Communications will award $11,500 to local nonprofits in the Acadiana area through the employee-funded Cox Charities Community Investment program.
Branded under the "Give Where You Live" theme, Cox Charities Advisory Council selected four agencies as recipients of this year’s Community Investment fund who will receive their grants during a Thursday breakfast reception:
- Acadiana Animal Aid's Read to Animals Enrichment Program
- The Salvation Army of Lafayette's Youth Character Building Program
- ASSIST Agency's Summer Recreation Program
- Volunteers of America's Bonne Terre / Good Earth Community Garden
The company received 190 applications from local nonprofits in this now-third year grant cycle. Launched in 2016 in Cox’s Southeast Region, the program includes Acadiana, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Florida’s Gulf Coast, Central Florida and Middle Georgia.
Dollars raised in each market stay in the market via payroll deduction. Funds raised by Acadiana employees benefit programs in Cox-serviceable areas within Lafayette, Acadia, St. Martin, Vermilion, Iberia and St. Mary parishes.
“Not only is every dollar of the Cox Charities grants generated directly from the paychecks of generous, caring Cox employees, but a local team of employees reads through every application and determines how the dollars will be best invested to impact positive change in the communities we serve,” said Anthony Pope, senior vice president and region manager for Cox Southeast.
Cox Charities was created to strengthen Cox communities by supporting programs in the areas of education, technology, social issues, conservation and the arts. Funds are distributed in the form of Community Investment grants and Innovation in Education grants.
