Maggie Trahan Simar loves her job as hearing officer for the 16th Judicial District’s family court docket. She hears and makes recommendations on all family filings, including custody, child support, community property and any other issue affecting divorce matters.

She spoke about her job and other topics with Jan Swift on the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to it here.

An active attorney, wife, mother and community volunteer, Trahan Simar was recently sworn in as the president of the Lafayette Bar Association. She has also been president of the Junior League of Lafayette and is a big proponent on the opportunities it offers women to not only serve the community, but to learn invaluable skills which can transfer to their professional and person lives.

The LBA celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, and Trahan Simar is looking ahead to promoting the many ways the LBA enhances our community with programs such as the Homeless Experience Legal Protection, which assists area homeless people once a month in obtaining certified copies of birth certificates; Counsel on Call, which allows people an opportunity to discuss legal matters with volunteer attorney, and Protective Order Program for victims of Domestic Violence who need help filing protective orders.