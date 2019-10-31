A UL Lafayette business professor sees the emerging Generation Z demographic as one that will borrow lightly from most previous generations —less so from millennials. None of that worries her.
Dr. Patricia Lanier, professor of management, told the Rotary Club of Lafayette meeting Thursday those born between 1995 and 2015 have lived through some unsettling times — most don’t recall 9/11, but have lived through the continuing war on terror — as well as the Great Recession. The result: They are motivated by security, especially financial; are ambitious and entrepreneurial; seek independence but desire face-to-face communication.
“They want to be catered to,” Lanier said, but don’t necessarily feel “entitled.” While they embrace some traits of most of their recent generations, they mostly reject those often ascribed to millennials: narcissism, laziness, codependence.
“They have a lack of respect for millennials,” Lanier said. “They want everyone to know they are not millennials.”
In fact, she said, she once referred to her students as millennials and a student stared directly at her and said flatly, “I am not a millennial.”
Don’t expect to find them living in their parents’ basements, Lanier said, an unhappy outcome that many people ascribe to what they perceive is a hapless millennial generation, whose members were born from 1980 to 1994. Some of those millennials have parented some of Generation Z, whose members focus on their predecessors’ mistakes, especially accumulating large debt for college educations.
“It’s no surprise these kids want to be different,” she said. Here’s why all of that matters.
By 2026, she said, Generation Z will represent some 25 percent of the population. They may prove to be more religious and more civic-minded than their predecessors. They intend to make an impact on the world, not withdraw from it.
They can handle multiple screens simultaneously, she said, watching big-screen TVs while using their phones or other devices for multiple purposes. In fact, she said, they rely on those phones more than anything else for entertainment and information.
Here’s why Generation Z is important, she suggested. They don’t just want to buy from you, they want to participate in your business. They will offer more loyalty to merchants that seek their insights and opinions. But to reach them, she said, you’ve got to reach their phones. They don’t care about Facebook and they have short attention spans: Get to them with your message within eight seconds or wave goodbye.
Their upsides, she suggested, are huge. They want a sense of community. Because they draw lessons from multiple generations, they may unite those generations. And their preparation for college and zest for hard work is substantial, much moreso than Millennials.
Unlike Millennials, who stand to inherit huge amounts of money, they are motivated to make their own place in the world. Thus, they envision themselves as entrepreneurs and see the advantages of being their own bosses.
After all, Lanier said, corporate Baby Boomers are still hanging on to leadership of their companies, uncertain about leaving them to post-Boomer generations. The Internet, she said, provides avenues for Generation X to create their own products, market them and manage their own companies with little overhead.
They’ve learned, too, as they look ahead to raising their own families.
“They’re not going to raise another generation of Millennials,” she said.