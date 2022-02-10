Anita Begnaud, CEO of the Downtown Development Authority, was named Business Catalyst of the Year by the Discover Lafayette podcast.
Begnaud, who has held the job since fall 2018, has worked tirelessly to promote downtown as a place to live, work and play, said podcast producer Jan Swift said. The efforts have resulted in a growing amount of public and private investment in the core of Lafayette.
Scott Chappuis has been named partner at the architecture firm of Architects Beazley Moliere.
Chappuis joined ABM three years ago after five years in the Los Angeles market, working on projects in the hospitality industry. His Louisiana projects include the courthouse in St. Bernard Parish, the Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center and a new master plan for the Jennings American Legion Hospital in Jeff Davis Parish.
He is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Nicole Zaunbrecher was named senior vice president of human resources at Home Bank. She has over 18 years experience in HR and banking and was recently in a similar position with IberiaBank/First Horizon. She is a native of Lafayette and is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.