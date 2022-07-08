ACA.climatechange.adv.007.JPG

Interior alteration

SCHOOL: 600 Foreman Drive, description, walkway covers for schools; applicant, Corne Wilson Architects; contractor, Eckler Companies LLC; $0.

SCHOOL: 202 Rue Iberville, description, boardroom addition for LPSS district office; applicant, Ziler Architects; contractor, Triad Construction Services; $230,000.

RESIDENTIAL: 3 Flagg Place, description, close pass through wall to separate two units; applicant, Broussard Realty; contractor, not listed; $1,500.

TOWER: 339 Kaliste Saloom Road, description, AT&T small cell tower; applicant and contractor, MASTEC Network Solutions; $0.

HOSPITAL: 339 Kaliste Saloom Road, description, reroof Women’s and Children’s second floor pharmacy; applicant and contractor, Kent Design Build; $0.

AIRPORT: 200 Terminal Drive, description, demolish and haul away terminal building; applicant and contractor, Lloyd D. Nabors Demolition; $0.

RETAIL: 114 Meadow Farm Road, description, Buff City Soap; applicant and contractor, Skeeter Contractors; $93,459.

New construction

GROCERY: 1810 Camellia Blvd., description, Rouses Market store; applicant, Capstone Project Services; contractor, Williams & Rowe Company; $0.

RETAIL: 2275 S. Richfield Road, description, convenience store; applicant and contractor, Kool Construction; $600,000.

Commercial demolition

New residential

220 Crescent View Lane, Duson: DSLD, $201,150.

201 Hunt Club Road: homeowner, $301,680.

100 Cogswell Drive: homeowner, $487,890.

703 Morningside Drive, Duson: homeowner, $127,080.

406 Sunshine Rise Drive, Broussard: Shivers Brothers Construction, $257,000.

404 Sunshine Rise Drive, Broussard: Shivers Brothers Construction, $212,000.

204 Abercrombie Way, Broussard: Shivers Brothers Construction, $225,200.

114 Lansing Lane, Broussard: Sifton Homes, $409,293.

103 Gentle Island Drive, Broussard: Floors N More, $370,000.