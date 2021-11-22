SugarWolf Outdoor Exchange, a consignment store specializing in hiking and outdoor gear, will close at the end of the year, owners announced.
Allison Nederveld and Wendy Dorfman opened the store at 501 Jefferson St., sharing a space with Hub City Cycles, early last year. The two hiking enthusiasts, who named the business by combining their trail names, announced on Facebook last week the store will close Dec. 30.
“When we opened our doors in March 2020, we could not have seen the challenges that would be thrown our way the last two years,” the post read. “SugarWolf has been a labor of love and it is with great sadness that we announce we will be closing our doors December 30, 2021. This has been an incredibly tough decision, but it is the right one for us.”