The World Trade Organization handed the United States a win Thursday in a trade dispute with China, ruling that Beijing did not fairly administer quotas on U.S. rice, wheat and corn.
All are crops grown in Louisiana, but among the three the state ranks highest as the nation's third-largest rice producer behind Arkansas and California.
The WTO, the Geneva organization that oversees the rules of global trade, found that China had not been transparent, predictable or fair in managing so-called tariff rate quotas on U.S. grain exports. The import tax, or tariff, is higher on U.S. grain shipments that exceed the quota.
The end result is China's policies hinder imports and are not in line with what China agreed to when it joined the WTO, USA Rice said in reaction Thursday.
The decision was the second U.S. victory over China this year in a trade dispute over agriculture. In February, the WTO ruled that China unfairly subsidized its grain producers.
"Today's panel report is a clear win for U.S. rice producers and exporters and comes quickly on the heels of the WTO finding earlier this year of excessive Chinese subsidies for rice and other grain production," said USA Rice Chair Charley Mathews Jr., a California producer.
"Although the United States was not able to ship rice at the time the case was initiated, USA Rice was a strong supporter because we knew we would need a level administrative playing field if U.S. exporters were to be commercially successful once sales were possible," said Bobby Hanks, a Louisiana miller and chair of USA Rice's International Trade Policy Committee. "Now that Chinese importers can buy U.S. rice, we urge China to come into compliance with this WTO report, and with February's report on domestic producer subsidies."
The WTO case, started by the Obama administration, is not directly related to a larger U.S.-China trade standoff: President Donald Trump has slapped tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese imports in a dispute over Beijing's aggressive drive to challenge U.S. technological dominance; China has retaliated by targeting $110 billion in U.S. products. The two countries are in talks to settle their differences.
"This second important victory for the United States further demonstrates that President Trump will take all steps necessary to enforce trade rules and to ensure free and fair trade for U.S. farmers," said U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. "The Administration will continue to press China to promptly come into compliance with its WTO obligations."
China can appeal Thursday's decision.