Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location
Weekly well info by parish.
|Parish
|Preproduction
|Producing
|Total
Acadia
|0
|224
|224
|Evangeline
|0
|137
|137
|Iberia
|0
|70
|70
|Jefferson Davis
|3
|57
|60
|Lafayette
|0
|26
|26
|St. Landry
|3
|80
|83
|St. Martin
|4
|79
|83
|St. Mary
|1
|172
|173
|Vermilion
|3
|131
|136
