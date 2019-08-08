Opportunity Zones could spur the public and private investment needed to help revitalize distressed areas, the head of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council told Lafayette officials Wednesday.
Local, regional and federal officials were in attendance a the two day event focusing on these areas through Acadiana. Most notably was the attendance of Scott Turner, executive director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council.
Scott Turner, executive director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council, spoke as part of a nationwide tour of areas Opportunity Zones and see how the federal government can best facilitate the desired growth. The group visited the areas along University Corridor, Evangeline Thruway, the Oil Center, downtown and Cameron Street.
"This is a locally led, privately privately driven initiative, but, from the federal government's standpoint, we can facilitate with the 17 agencies that are involved to help create that public-private partnership," Turner said. "This very vital and will be vital for years to come to bring private capital and public investment to partner and to use this tool to its fullest is important because this type of revitalization isn't just a couple years and then it's done. This is something, as (Housing and Urban Development secretary) Dr. Ben Carson has said, that can revolutionize our country when done properly."
The listening tour has made 15 stops in 14 weeks and Turner said the planning groups like Acadiana Planning Commission and the properties and zones they toured were good indicators.
Congress created Opportunity Zones as part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Dec. 22, 2017 with the objective to encourage investors to reinvest funds into local distressed areas of their community. By doing this, investors will receive a tax deferral on the invested capital gains taxes while the community would benefit from a revitalized area with increased home value, new construction, businesses and jobs.
The program also seeks to minimize the impact of gentrification while maintaining affordability and promoting investment according to Turner.
Acadiana has 25 Opportunity Zones with Lafayette Parish having the most at seven. St. Landry and Iberia Parishes follow with four, St. Mary Parish has three, Evangeline Parish has two and the remaining four parishes in the region have one each.
"I think investors understand the financial side of this, but to really understand the long-term revitalization initiative out of the White House is going to need the community leaders, the planning and community engagement, vision and passion to get our key stakeholders to invest and help us. I think (Turner) lit a lot of fires today," Monique Boulet, Chief Executive Officer of the Acadiana Planning Commission.