The director of operations at Ruffin Rodgrigue’s restaurants in Baton Rouge and Lafayette will remain on staff as the staff moves forward following Rodrigue’s death last month.

Megan Klock, who Rodrigue hired in 2018, will ensure that the restaurants, Ruffino’s in Baton Rouge and Ruffino’s On The River in Lafayette, will continue the dining experience prior to Rodrigue’s death, the company announced Thursday. Klock was hired to oversee all operations and growth of both restaurants along with Ruffino’s Catering at De La Ronde Hall in Baton Rouge.

Klock, a Lafayette native, has 25 years of experience in the restaurant industry and began as a teenager alongside her father, Bill Braniff, at Chart House, Burger King and Fast Track. A graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, she spent 16 years with Outback Steakhouse before she launched Grub Burger Bar in 2013.

Klock and Rodrigue hired Cliff Wright as the company’s food czar to develop a new menu, update training policies and other functions.

The restaurants remain owned by the Rodrigue family with a management team of Howard Walker, Chris Muffoletto and Jenny Broussard.