The Westmart Shopping Center will undergo a facelift while the property owners may soon have a tenant for the former Fred’s Super Dollar space.

The Billeaud Companies, which has owned the shopping center since 1993, got approved for a $95,000 building permit this week and will start construction in the coming weeks, said Steven Hebert, company president and CEO.

Work will include replacing and upgrading canopies, sidewalk additions, parking lot island additions, parking lot lighting, exterior paint job and landscaping, he said.

“The center is in a very good location,” Hebert said. “There is new development in the area, so we see an upswing for the area and future potential. While the renovation is overdue, we have had good results from other renovations we have done to other properties we own that result in increased occupancy and rental rates.”

The company also has two active prospects interested in the former Fred’s space, a 16,000-square-foot location at the west end of the shopping center.

Fred’s moved out of the shopping center at the end of May after the store’s lease was up for renewal in May, court records show. It first opened in May 2004 in that space, which previously housed one of the seven K&B locations in Lafayette.