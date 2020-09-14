The GEAR UP program in the Lafayette Parish School System now reaches about 3,000 students to help them prepare for some form of postsecondary education now that an estimated 70% of jobs require some education after high school.
Project director Traci Aucoin, who spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, said GEAR UP (Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs) will apply for an unprecedented third grant cycle to build upon to build on its recent work.
You can listen to their conversation here.
GEAR UP works to increase the number of low-income students entering postsecondary education by providing states and local community-education partnerships six-to-seven year grants to offer support services to high-need, middle and high schools. The program starts with sixth- and seventh-grade and follows them through high school and into post-secondary education.
GEAR UP works with students at Acadiana, Carencro, Lafayette, and Northside high schools along with Acadian, Carencro, Judice, Lafayette, Paul Breaux and Scott middle schools.
Acadiana Business Today: After years without, the Ragin' Cajuns logo returns to Sonic's spirited UL burger
The Ragin' Cajuns logo on the bun of Sonic's seasonal cheeseburger may not add extra flavor, but it certainly adds flair to the local favorite.
State unemployment benefits rolls swelled again last week, reflecting the impact of Hurricane Laura as 256,184 continuing claims were paid com…
The hard reckoning that follows a storm started the day after Hurricane Laura made landfall in Cameron Parish on Aug. 27.
Louisiana is loosening an array of coronavirus restrictions in advancing to the Phase 3 reopening of the state’s economy, but it’s unclear bas…
The 10th annual LSU 100, a list of the fastest-growing businesses owned or led by LSU graduates, is out.
Traci Aucoin on the Discover Lafayette podcast: GEAR UP program key as 70% of jobs require some education after high school
The GEAR UP program in the Lafayette Parish School System now reaches about 3,000 students to help them prepare for some form of postsecondary…