The GEAR UP program in the Lafayette Parish School System now reaches about 3,000 students to help them prepare for some form of postsecondary education now that an estimated 70% of jobs require some education after high school.

Project director Traci Aucoin, who spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, said GEAR UP (Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs) will apply for an unprecedented third grant cycle to build upon to build on its recent work.

You can listen to their conversation here.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

GEAR UP works to increase the number of low-income students entering postsecondary education by providing states and local community-education partnerships six-to-seven year grants to offer support services to high-need, middle and high schools. The program starts with sixth- and seventh-grade and follows them through high school and into post-secondary education.

GEAR UP works with students at Acadiana, Carencro, Lafayette, and Northside high schools along with Acadian, Carencro, Judice, Lafayette, Paul Breaux and Scott middle schools.