G Tavern, a restaurant and bar located at 802 Jefferson St., has closed down.
The business had opened nearly two years ago in one of the first-floor spaces of the Juliet Hotel, but the business closed quietly in August, a source said.
Joshua Wells, who opened the business as Grocery Tavern and Delicatessen, had earlier sold his share of the business. He opened it in the 1,900-square-foot shotgun-style space offering sandwiches along with cured meats, cheese and breads.
The restaurant and bar was located next to Exposure, a social media photo gallery experience, which had earlier shut down.
It was housed in a 5,000-square-foot space that allowed users to take selfies or professional photos with a variety of backgrounds.