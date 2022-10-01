ACA.grocerytavern003.adv.jpg

Josh Wells opened The Grocery Tavern and Delicatessen in downtown Lafayette nearly two years ago. He later sold his share of the business, which was rebranded at G Tavern.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

G Tavern, a restaurant and bar located at 802 Jefferson St., has closed down.

The business had opened nearly two years ago in one of the first-floor spaces of the Juliet Hotel, but the business closed quietly in August, a source said.

Joshua Wells, who opened the business as Grocery Tavern and Delicatessen, had earlier sold his share of the business. He opened it in the 1,900-square-foot shotgun-style space offering sandwiches along with cured meats, cheese and breads.

The restaurant and bar was located next to Exposure, a social media photo gallery experience, which had earlier shut down.

It was housed in a 5,000-square-foot space that allowed users to take selfies or professional photos with a variety of backgrounds.

Email Adam Daigle at adaigle@theadvocate.com.

View comments