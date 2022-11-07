Richard Hurst first began pitching in to help at the family restaurant at age 4 by peeling potatoes and shrimp.
Now co-owner of Poor Boy’s Riverside Inn with his wife, Lori, the Hursts lead the restaurant that is now marking 90 years in business. They are active in the year-long Eat Lafayette campaign and spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast about the history of the restaurant and the challenges of maintaining the iconic business.
You can listen to their conversation here.
“I am very passionate about eating local and shopping local,” Lori Hurst said. “I want everyone who was born here to remember how blessed they are to have been born here. Remember we were voted ‘Happiest City?’ Of course, we’re happy. We’re eating Cajun food. We are so lucky to have this flair and everybody here knows how to cook with love.”
Poor Boy’s Riverside Inn traces its roots back to Hulo “Poor Boy” Landry, who started Poor Boy’s Riverside Inn in 1932. Hulo used to hang out with his uncle at the Roosevelt Hotel in New Orleans where he learned to cook by working with the guys in the kitchen. Poor Boy sandwiches originated in New Orleans, and Hulo took a liking to them and brought the concept to Lafayette.
After developing an allergy to flour while working for Evangeline Maid bread and having to find employment to take care of his family, he opened a snowball business selling three snow cones for 5 cents during the Depression. He packed a huge poor boy sandwich lunch as he left home each day, but his customers soon clamored for these sandwiches that no one in Lafayette had ever seen.
Today, the restaurant’s chefs make 98% of their food, sauces, condiments and other offerings from scratch, she said. Crabmeat Imperial is one of the oldest dishes on the menu and the Lump Crabmeat dish has been No. 1 for over 40 years. The price of crab meat, however, had skyrocketed in recent months, including 500% at the restaurant.
“People used to import seafood from China,” she said. “The pressure is now on Louisiana to supply fresh crabmeat. Louisiana has enough crab meat to supply the U.S. Louisiana does not need to import crabmeat. But people around the U.S. and the world are willing to pay anything to get their hands on Louisiana crabmeat. It’s just a matter of supply and demand.”