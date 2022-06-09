Casey Rawlings can’t understand it. His Lafayette company, Hilton Restaurant Supply, put an ad out for a position in its warehouse four weeks ago, and the online applicants flooded in.
But after no less than 80 showed interest in the job, only one person came in for an interview. And the position was not filled.
Finding workers since the coronavirus began has gotten much harder for his company and others just about everywhere in the area and Louisiana. Rawlings could use four people right now, one each in the warehouse, sales, administration and supply.
“It’s difficult to say the least,” Rawlings said. “We’ll use some of the hiring websites and we get people who are interested or at least make contact through the site but never reply to an invitation to come in. Or if they do say they will come in, they don’t show up. Ninety to 95% of the people we make contact with never show up.”
The issue has become so magnified that the number of job listings have risen while the state and metro unemployment rates continue to decline. The Louisiana unemployment rate fell to 3.5% in April, tying all-time lows set in April 2006 and April 2008, according to information from the Louisiana Workforce Commission.
The unemployment rate in Lafayette was 3.1%, while Baton Rouge was also at 3.1%, which tied an all-time low mark set back in December. Alexandria tied its all-time low of 2.6%, also set in December. New Orleans, which is heavily dependent on a tourism sector that hasn’t fully recovered from the COVID pandemic, was at 4.1%.
At the same time, the number of available jobs has steadily increased. Baton Rouge job openings hit a five-year high in March, while job openings in New Orleans in April were at their highest point in two years.
Difficulties in finding workers have caused seasonal businesses, including BJ’s Pizza House of Lafayette, which had to close for a day in late May due to a staff shortage, according to its social media post. In Baton Rouge, Blue Bayou Waterpark and Dixie Landin' is normally open by Memorial Day weekend, but officials said staffing issues prevented that from happening.
Many companies are increasing pay or benefits to lure more interest. Denham Springs-based Lard Oil Company, which owns 20 convenience stores and delivers fuel to many others in Louisiana and Mississippi, was looking for clerks before summer business heats up. It offered $500 sign-on bonuses.
During a job fair on Tuesday, it received two inquiries and no applications.
“We’ve heard companies offering signing bonuses and things like that, which I find a little preposterous,” Rawlings said. “It’s not like we’re looking for MBAs, but I think everyone is so desperate for workers that they’re doing whatever they can. I can tell you our solution is to keep trying. The people we have are fantastic. They want to come to work every day. We’ll just keep chipping away.”
Fewer workers, more jobs
The bigger story is why unemployment rates are historically low, said Gary Wagner, economist at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Rates typically falls due to either more jobs are being created or more people are leaving the labor force.
“Until the most recent month in Louisiana, the main driver of why the unemployment rate was dropping so fast was because people were leaving the labor force, so they were no longer looking for work,” he said.
Wagner noted that Louisiana’s labor force participation rate only began to rise in the last month or so, even though the nation’s participation rate has been climbing for six months. He also said participation rates for men aged 25 to 54 have declined over the last 25 years.
The reason behind the lagging participation rate is a “great puzzle,” Wagner said.
“I don’t think anybody really knows the answer to that,” he said. “It’s not unique to Louisiana. It’s happened in a lot of different places. But essentially post-pandemic, people dropped out of the labor force and just have not re-entered.”
At the same time, the number of available jobs has steadily increased. Baton Rouge job openings hit a five-year high in March, while job openings in New Orleans in April were at their highest point in two years.
The low unemployment rate and high tally of openings are connected, for a few reasons, Fitzgerald said.
Some workers have ditched multiple part-time gigs for one full-time job with better pay. For example, a food service worker handling two jobs might have switched careers to office management or something similar. While they filled one job, they also left two openings behind.
Another factor is people choosing to leave staff work and make it on their own, as an independent contractor, freelance worker or consultant.
“Now all of a sudden there’s an open job that they left behind at a company because they went out on their own,” Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald said the market is friendlier now for job seekers because wages are rising and benefits like flexible schedules and work-from-home policies are becoming more prevalent.
“Job seekers are able to kind of pick and choose their spots more, so you see more movement and you see more quits, but they’re quitting for new jobs, not because they’re losing their job or anything like that,” he said. “It’s just the availability of jobs and the businesses competing for talent means that if you want a job, it’s much easier to get it than pre-pandemic.”
Free rent, gas cards: 'We have to get creative'
Wisam Ottallah, who manages six gas stations in New Orleans, said he has about eight openings right now for clerks. Considering he has to keep his stations open 24 hours a day and some of his 30 employees can’t work nights, eight is a sizable missing chunk.
Aside from hours, hourly pay is Ottallah’s biggest challenge. Minimum wages are trending upward, and for New Orleans city workers it’s up to $15 an hour.
Ottallah said he can’t pay more than $15 an hour, but he also recognizes his employees would struggle to make ends meet at a lower rate amid crushing inflation.
He said the monthly take-home pay for most of employees is around $2,000, while the cheapest apartments in area cost $1,300 a month.
“Everything is going up,” Ottallah said. “I know that my family is not going to be able to survive with $2,000 a month. So I have to look at, how are they going to feel like going to work?”
For some reliable workers, Ottallah will shell out bonuses as high as $2,000 a month or will even let them live rent-free in properties he owns.
“I still cannot find enough (workers),” he said.
At Acadian Kitchens, maker of the Ragin Cajun and Cajun's Choice brands of box dinners, seasonings, condiments and other products, the company is trying to build a core group of employees as it transitions from its current building in Broussard to a new building along Interstate 49 in north Lafayette.
The company is in its slow time of the year, CEO Paul Leleux said, but will look to add more later this summer and in the fall as business picks back up, and will move into the new building by the end of 2023.
“It’s always a struggle,” Leleux said. “You can get warm bodies to show up, but sometimes getting them to come back and stick with it is a challenge. As recently as this winter we were still having challenges getting the right people to show up and stick with it. We’re building a good base, and we’ll be able to grow with them.”
Employers said the key to attracting workers and holding on to them comes down to higher pay and making employees feel welcome.
“We have to get creative,” said Henry Coaxum, who owns three New Orleans-area McDonald’s restaurants. He gives bonuses for getting good grades in school, helps cover the costs of college textbooks and gives out gas cards to employees.
“There are less people looking for jobs and that’s something we’re all facing in the hospitality business,” he said. “It’s not going to go away soon.”
'Actively trying to find new people'
To deal with the issue amid its ambitious growth plans, Raising Cane’s boosted employee pay to an average of about $13 an hour last year. It also started offering tuition reimbursements, quarterly retention bonuses and sales bonuses for crew members, a move that allows all workers to share in the company’s success.
That’s led to an increase in job applications, said Matt Massey, regional vice president. This year, the company is receiving more than 2,400 applications a week, up from 1,800 a week in 2021. In Massey’s region, which includes Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, there’s been a 153% increase in the number of weekly job applications compared to pre-COVID numbers.
“We’ve actually increased the number of people in the restaurants, so employees can have a flexible work schedule,” he said.
Lyons, a wholesale distributor in Port Allen, has started offering sign-on bonuses of $4,000 for truck drivers. Employees who help recruit drivers receive bonuses of $2,000. If employees meet people who they think would be a good hire, they hand out cards with QR codes that link to online job application forms.
For some managerial positions, the company has used recruitment services to find employees.
“We’re doing a lot of different things we have normally not done,” said Hugh Raetzsch, owner and CEO of the company, which distributes snacks, prepared food, cigarettes and other items to convenience stores in Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas. “You have to be out there actively trying to find new people and proactively going after them. There are too many opportunities out there. And you have to hold on to your existing people.”
Acadiana Business Editor Adam Daigle contributed to this report