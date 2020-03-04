Fresh off opening its second location, Shawarma Guys will open its first Lafayette location this summer.
Co-owners Malek Abdalla and Tariq Alghizyel, which has recently opened in Carencro and first opened in New Iberia, hope to open the Lafayette location by June.
The restaurant will move into the 1,600-square-foot space last occupied by Batch 13 at 2668 Johnston St. at the Shops at Autumnwood. The two opened the Carencro location last summer, but the Lafayette location will be its biggest one.
The restaurants, which feature middle eastern cuisine with a Cajun touch, have done well, Abdalla said.
“After we opened in Carencro, we had a good (response),” said Abdalla, who grew up in the same neighborhood as Alghizyel in Amman, Jordan, before moving to Louisiana.
“We’ve had a great response from the items we have, and the people have really liked it. We said there could be an opportunity to expand to a location between the two locations. We were thinking that location on Johnston or by where Costco is at. Being in the middle of town, it’ll be a better opportunity for us.”
It’s the latest venture for the business partners, who first met while working at Zeus Mediterranean Kitchen and later at Athena before opening the New Iberia location.
And since then, shawarma has been more accepted by south Louisiana customers, Abdalla noted.
“This is south Louisiana. People like to eat,” Abdalla said. “It’s become a recipe of success, but we’re still small guys. We work on a daily basis. I put my apron on all the way to the end of the shift. We like to work just like anybody else.”