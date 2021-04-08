Acadian Ambulance Services is offering scholarships to high school graduates interested in becoming emergency medical technicians.
The $1,300 scholarships will help cover the cost of the 4 month EMT training program at Acadian’s National EMS Academy campuses in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, New Orleans, Covington, Alexandria, Houma, Lake Charles, Austin, San Antonio and Beaumont, Texas.
Upon graduation and passing the national registry exam, candidates will become full time EMTs. Most graduates will be offered positions with Acadian, because there is a national shortage of EMTs and paramedics.
Scholarships are open to anyone who graduated high school from 2019 to 2021 with a gpa of 2.5 or above; will be at least 18 by August 31; and is a licensed driver, with a minimum of one year driving experience. A letter of recommendation must be provided by a teacher or counselor, along with a 500 word essay on why you are interested in pursuing a career in emergency medicine.
The deadline to apply is May 1. For more information or to apply, go to FutureMedic.com.