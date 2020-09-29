The owner of The District and the Johnston Street Bingo bought the building they are housed in for $2 million, records show.
Danny Smith of Danny Smith Enterprises bought the 50,000-square-foot building at 4607 Johnston St. from the Robichaux family after leasing it since 2011. It houses the two businesses along with an event center that holds about five gun shows a year.
The Robichaux family was ready to part with the building, he said.
Smith, a one-time owner of the Louisiana IceGators hockey team that returned in 2009, also owns the Grant Street Dance Hall building in downtown Lafayette.