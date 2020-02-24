Sometimes, in order to move forward, one must take a step back, recover and regroup.
That's what Richard and Lori Hurst, owners of Poor Boy's Riverside Inn, 240 Tubing Road, in Broussard, said after closing Little River Inn, 833 E. Main St., in New Iberia on Saturday after 32 years in business.
Multiple illnesses in the family have made running both restaurants difficult, Richard Hurst said.
"My parents are having health issues and we're getting older, and in order to serve the food that we want to serve, I've got to be at the location," he Hurst said. "We have great people at both restaurants, but in order to do it really well, I would prefer to be working smarter, working more at one location and not spreading myself too thin."
Richard Hurst added that the couple's desire to offer new specials made it necessary for the two of them to make multiple trips every day between Broussard and New Iberia, which was beginning to wear them ragged.
The Hursts say they have helped place nearly all the employees from the New Iberia location with new jobs if they were unable to be transferred to the Broussard location. The New Iberia restaurant, which the Hursts have put up for sale, has gotten interest from prospective buyers, Richard Hurst said.
Little River Inn opened in 1988 just 11 years after Poor Boy's Riverside Inn moved to its current location in Broussard. The business started as a snowball stand in 1932, owned by Richard Hurst's grandfather, Hulo Landry, before moving into a building overlooking the Vermilion River at Pinhook Bridge. It was the first completely air-conditioned restaurant in Lafayette in 1946, he said.
The restaurant survived both the flood of 1940 and Landry's death in 1958. It was then passed to Landry's daughter and son-in-law Kathlyn and Larry Hurst before being passed to Richard Hurst and his sister Elaine in 1985. Elaine Hurst retired in 2011.
"The food and the wonderful people always brought us here," said Joy Trappey, a Little River Inn regular for almost two decades. "I love the crawfish au gratin. It's almost like being at home. The atmosphere is very good. We're going to miss them."
Along with new dishes and specials, Poor Boy's Riverside Inn will add outside dining possibly by summer, bigger dining rooms and expanded seating in the bar area.
"Little River's not closing — it's just moving in with its big brother at Riverside," Lori Hurst said. "We're going to be bringing some of the staff and the food here, and I can't wait to add on the bigger dining room. "Everybody on the staff is excited to have Richard back here. ... I think in order for us to be great, we need to do this. I think the best is yet to come."