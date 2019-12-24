Do you notice when a restaurant closes? You probably do, even if you never dined there. Some were open for years. Others closed only months after they opened.

In terms of sales, 2019 was a solid year for restaurants in Lafayette Parish. Sales through September were up almost 12% from last year's total, according to data from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. Sales in August topped $36 million, the highest mark since at least 2010.

Here are some that closed their doors this year:

Taco Sisters downtown: The company opted to close one of its two locations in November and focus on its location at 3902 Johnston St. Spreading employees over the two locations became a struggle, one of its owners said, who offered this observation: "With the way the restaurant business in Lafayette has been going in general, every restaurant will tell you that it's just not the same as it was 10 years ago."

Sophi P. Cakes: Owner Jennifer Melancon reached her goal of opening a bakery before the age of 35. After a milestone anniversary and the untimely death of a friend, she made the hard decision to close it after nine years.

OB’s downtown: The Lake Charles-based restaurant came in with a splash, working feverishly to open by Mardi Gras. By late summer the space was empty, and this month someone was spotted putting For Lease signs in the windows.

Professor Bob Beans Ice Cream and Coffee: Ken Bobbs, the widow of former Women and Children's Hospital CEO Kathy Bobbs, moved operations there in the spring after ending his franchise agreement with SubZero Nitrogen Ice Cream. He closed it in the fall when the lease was up.

Taco Bell on the Thruway: Sure, the city has plenty of Taco Bells, but this was another punch to the northside. City-parish councilman Kenneth Boudreaux used it to make a plea on social media to curtail the disinvestment in the area.

Louisiana Wing Co.: During construction, owners put a sign in the window of the one-time Hardee’s: “Coming soon: ?” It ran into legal trouble when it moved forward with the name “Native Wing Co.,” leading Arizona-based Native Grill & Wings to file a complaint. It closed in the fall.

Sakura Sushi Bar and Grill: The restaurant on 3217 Johnston St. closed in the fall after first opening about 10 years ago.

Cloves Indian Cafe: Located in the space next to the Evangeline Elderly Apartments, the restaurant closed in September due to staffing and maintenance issues.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen: The southeast Texas-based franchisee closed it down during the summer and later sold it to Cheddars' parent company, Darden Restaurants, for $10, court records show.

Picadilly in the Oil Center: Picadilly Holdings closed in October what had been the third-oldest restaurant that remained in one location. The building remains for sale at just over $1.1 million.

Batch 13 Biscuits & Bowls: Copeland's left Lafayette when it closed its location on Ambassador Caffery but returned in the form of Batch 13 Biscuits & Bowls in the Shops at Autumnwood. Then Copeland's offered traditional items through the Batch 13 via Waitr as a virtual restaurant concept. But that experiment didn't make it to 2020 as the restaurant closed.

Pot And Paddle Jambalaya Kitchen: The company closed its small space in the Shops at Autumnwood after opening in 2017. Smallcakes Cupcakery & Creamery moved into the space in October.

Hook and Boil: Former owner Mark Alleman had plans to open a second location in downtown Lafayette. But he closed it this year and now leases the building to the owners of Trapp's Broussard.

Panera Bread: A co-owner cited the traffic pattern in front of the restaurant — patrons don't have access to it from Ambassador Caffery Parkway — when it closed in July. It was quickly bought by Pedestal Bank.

Wasabi All You Can Eat Sushi & Grill: The restaurant in the Caffery Center closed, and in its place came California-based Vietnamese restaurant Pho Hoa and fruit and boba tea company Jazen Tea.

Sunny’s Rice and Noodles: The owners announced in late August that it would closes and noted they would implement part of our menu items at Tsubaki Japanese Restaurant nearby.

Picante Mexican Restaurant: It closed Jan. 20 after its head chef went on to open Luna de Noche back in February. The building in north Lafayette is now home to Sombrero's.

New York Bagel: The space in the Caffery Center is now home to Japanese-Hawaiian fusion restaurant Hawaii Grill.