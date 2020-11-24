The 10th annual Professional Career Reception will be 4-6 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Cajundome Convention Center to allow for proper social distancing.

The event is allow job seekers to connect with hiring managers from companies seeking employees in management, financing and banking, engineering, technology, software development, customer service, accounting, marketing, health care and other fields.

The event is hosted by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Department of Career Services, the Louisiana Workforce Commission, One Acadiana, Acadiana Workforce Solutions and the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.

A current list of participating employers and preregistration information is available at ProfessionalCareerReception2020.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Kimberly Billeaudeau at 337-482-1444 or Acadiana Workforce Solutions 844-385-1919, option 2.