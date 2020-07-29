An Alabama real estate group hope to break ground in the coming months on a 51-unit, three-story senior apartments building near the Acadiana Mall.
Morrow Companies of Tuscaloosa got plat approval last month from the city planning commission for a 3.3-acre lot in the southern corner of the property around the mall at 104 Global Circle. Company president David Morrow said the development, which will be open to residents ages 55 and up with income limits, will help fill a void in the market for senior housing.
The company has similar high-density developments in smaller markets in Louisiana, including Jeanerette, Erath and Mamou. It also owns the Somerset Apartments in Youngsville.
“We’ve done a study for it,” Morrow said. “We’ve been talking about it for maybe 15-20 years, about the aging population. It’s quickly come upon us. I don’t think there’s going to be enough to service and house those that are aging, especially when you get into the metropolitan areas where the costs of housing are higher.”
The building will include one- and two-bedroom units along with a library, a computer area, a laundromat and a walking trail around the building, Morrow said. The owners will also set aside a few units for veterans.
The company hopes to break ground on the project in three months once its goes through planning and permitting, he said. Construction should take 12-15 months.