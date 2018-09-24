Zach McMath, president of the Acadiana Food Hub and a native of Lafayette, has a family history that is filled with food and starts with in 1952 when his grandfather sold peanuts.
Then when his parents started M&M Sales in 1972, his future was very likely set. Today his mission us to create affordable opportunities and space for local food producers, caterers and budding restaurateurs.
McMath has worked tirelessly and expended his own resources to allow locals to sell their farm products and food wares while staying in compliance with the myriad of state and federal regulations governing the distribution of food products.
He spoke with Jan Swift of the Discovering Lafayette podcast last week. You can listen to it here.
For more Discovering Lafayette podcast, check out Swift's website.
Acadiana business today: Lafayette-based restaurant The Fiery Crab to expand into Baton Rouge; When it comes to social media, one restaurant nails it
The Fiery Crab, a Lafayette seafood restaurant, has signed a lease for the old Macaroni Grill/Pelican House building near the intersection of …
Since opening his Lafayette hamburger restaurant in 2014, Shawn Broaddus has moved across town and expanded his menu, but his presence on soci…
Missy Rogers is president of Noble Plastics, a Grand Coteau-based manufacturer of injection molding products.
United Blood Services's Lafayette office and nine other blood centers will unite as one cohesive brand known as Vitalant.
Zach McMath, president of the Acadiana Food Hub and a native of Lafayette, has a family history that is filled with food.
Lafayette General Foundation named eight winners of the Mayci Breaux Scholarship Fund in an announcement Friday.