Zach McMath, president of the Acadiana Food Hub and a native of Lafayette, has a family history that is filled with food and starts with in 1952 when his grandfather sold peanuts.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Then when his parents started M&M Sales in 1972, his future was very likely set. Today his mission us to create affordable opportunities and space for local food producers, caterers and budding restaurateurs.

McMath has worked tirelessly and expended his own resources to allow locals to sell their farm products and food wares while staying in compliance with the myriad of state and federal regulations governing the distribution of food products.

He spoke with Jan Swift of the Discovering Lafayette podcast last week. You can listen to it here.

For more Discovering Lafayette podcast, check out Swift's website.