EUNICE — Riceland Crawfish announced plans for a $3 million expansion on Tuesday, one that will allow the company add 10 jobs and 30-40 seasonal jobs.
The addition will allow the company to package, freeze and sell crawfish all year, company officials said during a press conference. It will allow the company to offer crawfish boils all year, said Louisiana agriculture commissioner Mike Strain, and have its products in 900-plus Walmart stores nationwide.
It will also boost their total employee count to 120-130.
Riceland will break ground later this year on the addition, which will be located behind the Sub Zero Storage building, located on the city's east side at 5348 E. U.S. 190, which Riceland also owns.
Riceland got its start in 1984 out of a pickup.