A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette.
Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
The location is ideal, said Kyle Stakes with the franchisee group opening the restaurant, with the development planned for that area.
“We researched the market thoroughly,” Stakes said. “That’s a growing area. I think that development is going to be great for Lafayette. That side of town is where everything is moving. From all things we’re hearing from lease standpoints and non-disclosure agreements, I think they’re going to have some big names in that development.”
Smalls Sliders serves little specialty cheeseburgers called sliders out of a location made of bright orange and black double-decker shipping containers. Customers can get a single, 1.8-ounce patty burger topped with cheese, a pickle and special sauce developed by chef John Folse or combos of one, two, three or four sliders with sides of seasoned waffle fries and a drink.
Burgers are served in less than two minutes. It also offers chocolate and vanilla milkshakes, along with Coke-flavored and cherry Icees.
The concept was founded by Jacob Dugas and Walk-On’s founder Brandon Landry. Dugas, who was managing finances for the Jacobs Engineering Group in Baton Rouge at the time, began working evenings with Chick-fil-A to become more knowledgeable of the industry, Stakes said, before opening the first location on 2019.
Smalls Sliders now has two locations in Baton Rouge and others in Thibodaux and Shreveport with others planned for Prairieville and Slidell.
Stakes’ group is involved with the Thibodaux location along with the Houma Walk-On’s location. They expect to open the Lafayette location in the first quarter of next year.
“I think it’s just the simplicity of it — you do one thing and you do it well,” Stakes said. “That’s what attracted our group to it. You master the craft and have a consistent product.”
The store will lease the land from Lafayette developer Phil Devey, who bought the property last week for just under $1.1 million. Devey has bought an adjoining parcel and is under contract to buy another.
The property will be southeast of where site that Dave & Busters is believed to be interested in building. The company has filed for a building permit for property at 201 Spring Farm Road for a 22,213-square-foot restaurant with parking and other amenities.
The entire section of land between Costco and Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center could be sold by the end of the year. Other developments planned include luxury apartments and a Discount Tire location.