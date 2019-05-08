Waitr, the food delivery service, posted a first-quarter net loss of $24.7 million, or 38 cents per share.
That was up from the $3.4 million or 34 cents per share, the company lost in first-quarter 2018. Waitr became a publicly traded company in November and the number of shares increased from 10 million to 64.5 million. The company is based in Lake Charles, and has major operations in Lafayette.
Waitr said the acquisition of Bite Squad, a rival delivery service, added a $6.9 million one-time loss to the balance sheet. Non-cash stock compensation expenses also added $2.1 million to the loss.
The company posted $48 million in revenue during the quarter, up from $12.4 million in the first quarter of 2018. Revenue related to the Bite Squad merger added $22.9 million to Waitr’s coffers.
At the end of the quarter, Waitr said it had 2.2 million active diners, up from 541,858 the year before. The number of average daily orders jumped from just under 17,000 to more than 57,000, while gross food sales topped $170.4 million. That’s up from $54.1 million. Average order size was virtually unchanged, going from $35.39 in the first quarter of 2018 to $35.86.
Waitr said it expects to exceed its revenue guidance of $250 million for 2019.
Shares of Waitr stock closed Wednesday at $9.08, up 14 cents or 1.6%.