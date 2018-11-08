A Connecticut-based group has bought 26 Lafayette-based Pizza Hut locations as part of the franchisee’s 125 restaurants.
Adam Diamond and David Tetens, who recently formed ADT Pizza, bought the locations on Oct. 29 after the local franchisee sold the properties and wanted to retire, Diamond said Thursday.
The Lafayette locations have about 500 employees. The agreement also includes locations in west Texas, Columbus, Ohio and Charlotte, N.C.
“We really like what Pizza Hut is doing,” said Diamond, whose office is in Westport, Connecticut. “Pizza Hut is an iconic brand. They are doing the right thing with the brand. Every market has room for growth, including Lafayette, and we are excited.”
Diamond, who has an MBA from Harvard, spent many years in the hospitality industry as an executive with Starwood Hotels. It’s the first purchase for the new group.
“The QSR (quick serve restaurant) industry is innovating,” he said. “It’s changing what it does to match customer demands and desires. There is a generation of franchisees who are retiring, and it’s an opportunity for a new wave of owners to come in and make some changes.”