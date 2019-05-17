New Iberia-based Shawarma Guys, Dickey's Barbecue Pit and a medical business will open in Carencro.

Started by Malek Abdalla and Tariq Alghizyel three years ago, Shawarma Guys tries to take Mediterranean cuisine and add a bit of spice and Cajun flair to it. The restaurant will move into a 1,300-square-foot location next to Super 1 Foods possibly by July 4.

Abdalla said the two had worked at Athena for nearly 12 years before deciding to set out on their own to create Shawarma Guys, 911 S. Lewis St. in New Iberia.

"This is a Mediterranean restaurant, but you can say there's a bit of a Cajun touch to it," he said. "This is south Louisiana, so everything's gotta have a touch of spice to it, and we believe that extra spice really appeals to the locals."

Abdalla said they plan to hire three or four employees to staff the smaller "express" restaurant.

"Carencro's really growing, business-wise and residential, so we said it was a good spot for us to open our second location," he said. "It's also right by the interstate, and that's exposure that we've never had before. So we're sure we're going to get a lot of travelers coming in and out of I-49."

Dickey's Barbecue Pit is an American barbecue restaurant chain based out of Dallas. It's the largest barbecue chain in the United States, according to the company's website, and has one location in Lafayette at 111 Old Camp Road.