After outperforming last year’s record-setting pace through the first five months of this year, the total number of home sales reported to the Realtor Association of Acadiana’s Multiple Listing Service plunged in June.

The 447 sales tallied in June was a 21% decline from the home sales reported in May and was 16% below the 531 notched in June of last year. Not surprisingly, the $88.3 million in reported dollar volume represented a 25% decline from May’s reported $188 million and a 13% decline from June 2018.

June home sales reported from outside Lafayette Parish were off by 10% when compared to last June while the dollar volume of those sales fell by only 2.7%. That means the epicenter of June’s decline was Lafayette Parish, where home sales fell from 341 reported in June 2018 to 276 this June, a 19% decline, and was a 26% decline from the 372 sales notched the month before.

The $62.6 million volume of those June sales was 30% below the $89 million reported in May 2019 and 17% below the $75.1 million reported for June 2018.

Through the first six months of this year, 2,715 home sales have been reported to the MLS, a 3% gain over the 2,636 sales reported through June of last year. Of that cumulative total, 1,045 or 38.5% were home sales that occurred outside of Lafayette Parish, which are up by 13% over last year.

In Lafayette Parish, home sales tallied through midyear totaled 1,670 versus 1,714 during the first half of 2018, a 2.6% decline. Total dollar volume of all sales was $523.8 million, up 3.2% from the $507.5 million last year. Lafayette Parish’s dollar volume of home sales totaled $374.5 million as compared to $386.1 million as of midyear in 2018, a 3.0% decline.

In answer to the headline question "Quake or quirk?": There is no question that June’s overall numbers were significant, but last year we experienced a similar — if not as substantial — drop, from a stellar previous May. Last year, from May to June, home sales fell by 9% and dollar volume fell by 13%.

Remember, 2018 ended up a record year for both number of homes sold and dollar volume despite both trending downward from that May high for the reminder of the year.

As I see it, June was actually more of a tremor than a quake. As to it being a quirk, if it was, it wasn’t an unfamiliar one.