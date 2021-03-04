A lingering environmental penalty nearly halted the deal between Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. and developers of the former Carencro horse racing track over ponds where manure collected for years, according to records obtained by The Advocate.

Several days before Gov. John Bel Edwards' announcement deal that Amazon would build a fulfillment center and employ 500 people in Carencro on Dec. 22, the land had not yet been sold. A deed was filed on Dec. 21, one day before the state disclosed the deal after months of negotiating and non-disclosure agreements to keep the plan — known by its code name, Project Bridge — under wraps.

Scannell Properties, the site developer for Amazon, was most concerned about potentially $1 million in additional penalties that could be levied by the Environmental Protection Agency through the U.S. Department of Justice, according to emails from the developer to state economic development officials.

"The seller's attorney spoke with someone from (DOJ) and they advised that we don't close on the land until the penalties are paid," wrote Matt Boone, development manager for Scannell Properties, in an email to LED. "This is a huge issue as we are supposed to close Monday (Dec. 14) and they still haven't even issued the demand letter that states the penalties."

Boone said that the hangup would delay the company from signing anything and "halt the project."

At one point, Boone had estimated that outstanding penalties tied to the former horse racing track could be upwards of $1 million.

"If (DOJ) would just tell us what the penalties are, we will have them in escrow and it solves any issue they may have," Boone said.

Scannell Properties and Amazon did not respond to request for comment for this story. The seller, Carroll Castille, declined comment through a spokesperson.

The 900,000-square-foot fulfillment center is being constructed on top of a former pond that once held 4.8 million gallons of wastewater from the Evangeline Training Center. There was 8,113 cubic yards of animal sewage that had to be removed after it closed in October 2018.

The Evangeline Downs Racetrack and clubhouse closed in 2003.

Evangeline Enterprises, doing business as Evangeline Training Center, had an environmental violation settlement from 2017 which was finally closed late last month, court records show.

Evangeline Training Center was required under a consent decree to pay $300,000 in civil penalties related to discharge of pollutants at the site. The initial fine was paid on time, according to regulatory officials.

Evangeline attempted to close out the consent decree in October, but it wasn't finalized until late February. The company paid another $215,000 in stipulated penalties, according to state and federal agencies.

The former training center that had a practice track, barns, horse stalls, manure storage areas, wash racks and horse walkers was liable for a civil penalty of $32,500 for each day of violation in addition to additional penalties of no more than $1 million, according to the original complaint.

Since 2013 until its closure, the center had at least 150 horses and sometimes upwards of 500 horses for at least a month or longer. Government agencies alleged that the company's training center, which sits on a hill, polluted nearby streams, one of which is a tributary of the Vermilion River, with its 10,500 gallons of wastewater from the horse barns each day, according to samples collected by the EPA.

Chemicals such as phosphorus, ammonia and nitrates alongside fecal coliform, or horse manure, were found in the wastewater. There were between 3,600 to 16,000 colony forming units of fecal coliform per 100 milliliters of wastewater, but the standard for bodies of water suitable for recreation is only 400 colony forming units per 100 milliliters.

Meanwhile, the training facility lacked the proper permits for its operation regarding wastewater and there were 70 times where it rained at least 1 inch at the facility between 2013 and 2016, each of which is a violation. The company was sent a cease and desist order in 2013.