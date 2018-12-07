Two Lafayette nonprofits will receive $22,000 in grant money today from Home Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas.

A $10,000 grant will go to A New Vision Leadership Foundation of Acadiana, and a $12,000 grant will be awarded to Step Up Acadiana in separate ceremonies this afternoon, bank officials announced Thursday.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

A New Vision Leadership Foundation of Acadiana is seeks to educate, expose and empower at-risk youth to improve in all aspects of their lives through college readiness, professional development and civic engagement.

Step Up Acadiana provides homebuyer education and counseling services for pre-purchase and foreclosure prevention clients. The agency will put the grant for counselor and instructor staff training

The grant program allows FHLB Dallas member institutions such as Home Bank to make a contribution of $500 to $4,000 to a community-based organization and will offer a 3 to 1 match.