The third train at Houston-based Cameron LNG's Hackberry liquified natural gas export terminal began production recently.
It is expected to begin commercial service which sets it up for export once approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
The LNG terminal has exported more than 2.5 million tons of LNG since it was built, according to the company. All three trains combined can export up to 12 million tons each year.
An LNG export terminal takes natural gas from pipelines across the region, cools it down and keeps it on site in massive storage tanks until a gigantic tanker ship comes by to pick it up and deliver the LNG to customers around the world.
Cameron LNG's request to extend permits for six years was also granted for a shorter stint of time, the company now has until May 2024 to complete two more trains. If the company moves forward on that expansion, it would make it the second largest facility in the U.S. nearly as large as Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass.
The expansion would add 515 billion cubic feet per year of LNG exports for Cameron LNG. The group expects a final investment decision to happen by second quarter 2021. The expansion is expected to take nearly 5 years to complete.
Cameron LNG is jointly owned by affiliates of Sempra LNG, Total, Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and Japan LNG Investment LLC, which is a partnership between Mitsubishi Corp. and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, also known as NYK Line.