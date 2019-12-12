Acadian Total Security, a division of Acadian Companies, has acquired Lafayette-based OnGuard Systems, company officials announced late Wednesday.
The acquisition allows Acadian Total Security to strengthen its commercial security services and build on OnGuard Systems’ 35 years of experience. OnGuard, 146 Easy St., specializes in security and fire systems, video cameras and access control in a variety of commercial applications, in addition to providing residential security services.
“We are excited to welcome OnGuard owner Richard Henke and technician Quentin Cormier to our commercial team," said Blane Comeaux, Acadian Total Security president. "They bring more than 50 years of experience, and we look forward to maintaining the highest level of service to their customers.”
It's the fifth company Acadian Total Security has acquired in four years as it continues to grow its market share in both residential and commercial security in Louisiana. It's growing its commercial footprint in seven states and currently monitors more than 2 million customers in all 50 states.
Acadian Total Security has offices in Lafayette, Houma and Lake Charles and monitoring centers in Lafayette, Baton Rouge and Chicago.