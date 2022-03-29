UnitedHealth Group, the nation's largest health insurer, has acquired Lafayette-based LHC Group for $5.4 billion, multiple outlets reported.
Optum Health, a national provider of in-home health services and part of the UnitedHealth Group, and LHC Group announced the merger Tuesday morning in a move that involves the acquisition of the Lafayette company’s outstanding common stock for $170 per share.
The merger will add one of the country’s largest home-health firms to a portfolio that already includes doctor groups, clinics and surgery centers, as well as some home-based services, the Wall Street Journal reported.
LHC Group, which has 30,000 employees ranging from frontline care providers to administrative and support personnel across the country, provides 12 million annual in-home visits and is recognized for its quality in-home care. It has 964 locations in 37 states.
The company’s leadership team will continue forward as part of Optum Health, the companies announced.
The deal is expected to close in the coming months and is subject to LHC Group shareholder approval, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
LHC Group co-founders Keith and Ginger Myers will personally invest $10 million in UnitedHealth Group stock after the deal is official.
