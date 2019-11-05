Lafayette-based LHC Group and its joint venture partner have agreed to acquire an Ohio home health provider and two hospice providers in western United States.
LHC Group with its Tennessee-based partner LifePoint Health will buy CMH Home Health Care in Wilmington, Ohio; Casa de la Paz Hospice in Sierra Vista, Arizona; and St. Joseph Family Hospice in Lewiston, Idaho, the company announced Tuesday morning.
LHC Group will assume management of the three agencies, which will continue to operate in their current markets and retain their names.
“We are encouraged and excited by the continued growth and success of our partnership with LifePoint Health,” said Keith Myers, LHC Group chairman and CEO. “Our goal is to help our JV partners expand their footprint, enhance access to these services and create healthier communities across the country. We look forward to bringing quality, affordable care to even more patients in cooperation with our colleagues at LifePoint.”
The deal will be finalized Dec. 1, company officials said. LHC Group expects approximately $3.6 million in annualized revenue from this expansion of the joint venture and does not anticipate it will materially affect its 2019 diluted earnings per share.
LHC Group and LifePoint Health formed the joint partnership in 2017 to share ownership and governance of LifePoint's home health agencies and hospices as well as select LHC Group agencies located near LifePoint facilities. It has grown to 46 home health and hospice locations across eight states.
