The Lafayette Public Financing Trust Authority landed a federal grant that will expand the types of financing products and services it offers to underserved markets in Lafayette.
The agency was awarded $125,000 from the CDFI Fund to create a Community Development Financial Institution that will help pay for professional consulting services and other activities to help establish a business plan over the coming months, LPTFA executive director Kevin Blanchard announced.
LPTFA, which has provided mortgages and down-payment assistance to first-time homebuyers in the Lafayette area for over 40 years, wants to grow a community development fund for small business loans to drive economic development in north Lafayette, Blanchard said. CDFIs can access Capital Magnet Fund grants to support affordable housing development.
The CDFI Fund, part of the Department of Treasury, aims to expand economic opportunity in underserved areas through a national network of community lenders, investors and financial service providers. Currently the only local CDFIs are credit unions, which make up the majority of CDFIs across the country.
“We are not looking to compete with the credit unions in this market,” Blanchard said. “Rather, we are looking to fill in the gaps that exist in providing loans, investments and financing services to folks and businesses that are not always banked by traditional banks.”
LPTFA is also pursuing certification as a Community Development Entity, which would allow it to serve as a conduit for New Market Tax Credits, Blanchard said. It is also partnering with the United Way of Acadiana and Lafayette Consolidated Government to build a capital investment plan to address food deserts in north Lafayette.
The CDFI and the associated loan fund can help support local entrepreneurs to offer grocery options in those areas, Blanchard said.
“There are a lot of exciting opportunities out there, especially in north Lafayette,” Blanchard said. “We have a lot of work to do to get geared up, but we are reaching out to the community to help us as we make these key decisions.”