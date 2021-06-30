SchoolMint has completed its acquisition of Schoolrunner, a Denver-based tech company that specializes in K-12 education.
The acquisition by the Lafayette-based company brings in a respected impactful data platform that uses data analytics, advanced features and an educator-first design. Schoolrunner, which got its start in New Orleans, is a small company that is expected to double or triple its size that will add another 20-30 jobs in Louisiana, possibly in Lafayette, CEO Bryan MacDonald said.
It’s the latest acquisition for SchoolMint, including New Orleans-based Whetstone Education and the Indianapolis-based Bright Minds Marketing. It now employs over 200, including 59 in Lafayette and 26 in New Orleans, and has opening for 10 positions in Lafayette and five in New Orleans.
“Adding Schoolrunner to the SchoolMint family accelerates our mission to help customers attract, enroll and retain students and teachers,” MacDonald said. “Schoolrunner brings educators, students and families together in meaningful data dialogue. These insights are so valuable in helping every stakeholder make informed decisions.”
SchoolMint will enhance the Schoolrunner platform while also building out new capabilities related to Strategic Enrollment Management.
SchoolMint provides strategic enrollment management solutions for more than 11 million students in 16,000 schools nationwide.