Total retail sales in Lafayette Parish should exceed last year’s totals despite the COVID-19 shutdown earlier this year, data shows.
The $568 million in total sales in October was the second-highest total since the pandemic began and puts the parish’s yearly total less than 1% behind last year’s totals and 5% ahead of 2018’s total, according to data released by the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.
It was the best October on record puts the parish on track to top $6 billion in total sales for the third straight year despite the worst April in almost 10 years and the worst May since 2016. It comes after sales topping $600 million in September, the first time on record to reach that total in a non-December month.
“Not only does shopping in local stores keep sales tax revenue in our community to support schools, infrastructure and safety, it also strengthens pride in our community and our business base,” LEDA president and CEO Gregg Gothreaux said. “LEDA’s forecasting model shows a strong end to the year with $1 billion in sales expected in November and December, which would put us at the third highest total on record.”
Sales in the city of Lafayette topped $392 million, also the second-highest since the pandemic began and the highest October on record. It follows the $420 million in sales in September, also the highest on record for a non-December month.
The $3.6 billion in sales for the year is 2% behind last year’s total but 2% ahead of 2018’s total, data shows.
In Carencro, sales reached $27.8 million, topping last September’s $27.4 million that was the highest total on record. The city is leading the way among all municipalities in the parish at 11% ahead of last year’s total on pace to top $300 million in sales for the year for the first time.
Total sales in all other municipalities dropped in October from the previous month, data shows. Only Youngsville and Scott are ahead of last year’s totals.
Other data points in the city of Lafayette include:
- Sales at grocery stores continued to slow, totaling $23.3 million for the lowest since the pandemic began.
- Restaurant sales topped $32.7 million, slightly below September’s $33 million but well ahead of March and April totals that dropped to $22 million. Sales remain 11% behind last year’s total.
- Sales at bars and nightclubs topped $2.2 million, putting sales at 31% behind last year’s total.
- Hotel/motel receipts topped $7.5 million, the biggest month in four years. It comes after $7.45 million in September as displaced Lake Charles-area residents remain following the hurricane season.