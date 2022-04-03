You may have to do a doubletake at that the old warehouse SchoolMint will soon call home. It already looks way different on the outside.
To enter, you will no longer pull in off Monroe Street. The rear of the building facing Buchanan Street will be the new entry for the 100 or so employees that will soon call the 13,000-square-foot cinderblock building on the edge of downtown their work home.
The Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority is renovating it for the latest addition to Lafayette’s tech sector. And another thing: It may not technically be downtown according to maps, but it’s close enough.
“It’s two blocks away — it’s downtown,” CEO Bryan MacDonald said. “We think it’s downtown. We were committed to a downtown location. For us, this is downtown.”
The building is on what the LPTFA calls its campus, that section north of Second Street that is sort of sewn on to the northern edge of downtown and will likely in the future be part of what everyone refers to as downtown. But that section is also one that’s had significant activity in recent months and one that some are pointing to the future gateway into downtown Lafayette.
The angecy also recently broke ground on The Monroe, a 70-unit market rate apartment complex at the corner of Monroe and Olivier streets. It has also put in about 150 parking spots in that area for public use, many of which will be available to SchoolMint employees.
That is also the area LPTFA installed the sewage lift station in 2019 that helped clear the way for residential growth to happen downtown.
“We’ve had this refrain for I don’t know how long,” said Rex Moroux, a commercial sales and leasing agent with Scout Real Estate. “You have this chicken and the egg problem with residential development downtown and all the things that flow from that. Everybody is waiting for residential, and developers are waiting for the other things.
“LPTFA has been able to get around some of those challenges, particularly in the neighborhood they’ve chosen to focus on. They’re just able to do things developers and the private sector aren’t able to do.”
The agency, which dates back to the early 1980s, now owns most of the property in the area that is bounded by Second, Monroe, Simcoe and Grant streets along with the lots west of Monroe Street that house the Uptown Lofts.
The LPTFA is a self-supporting public authority that makes money through investments, real estate holdings and financing and uses the proceeds to support projects deemed to have a public interest in Lafayette Parish. It does not use public taxpayer money. Think of it as a trust fund for the city, Executive Director Kevin Blanchard said.
The agency began by helping would-be homeowners come up with the down payment for a house, board chair Anthony Daniel said. Nearly every large city in Louisiana established one back then. It has since evolved and has been involved in several projects over the years but has retained its focus on its campus, a warehouse district of sorts for downtown.
It’s objective was part of the reason SchoolMint jumped on board with the Monroe building, along with the fact that the LPTFA housed a company, Firefly Digital, which SchoolMint eventually acquired.
“The board has the foresight years and years ago to plant a flag in this part of Lafayette and say, ‘There might not be anybody else investing here, but we know this is a good place to have business and a good place to live,’” Blanchard said.
“What I know is happening is getting a company like SchoolMint is a signal that I think the trust’s investments have paid off. This is a part of town that deserves attention and is worth investing in.”
Tha area could be a "dynamic front door" for downtown, said Anita Begnaud, CEO of the Downtown Development Authority. The two LPTFA projects will bring more people to the northern edge of downtown, which also inlcudes CGI's downtown operations further down Congress Street.
Lafayette Consolidated Government is doing engineering study for streetscaping efforts to make it ready for further development, she said.
“I think you’re going to see more and more interest on the perimeter of downtown for multiple reasons, and the LPTFA can be a part of that,” Begnaud said. “They’re a big player. They’re well-funded and mobilized to do projects when the opportunities come about. They’re starting to make multiple things happen all at one time on their campus. It’s a really good example of the various components of downtown coming together and making things happen.”
Lafayette business owner James Troyanowski, who owns properties near the corner of Congress and Lafayette streets, is exploring a 29-unit apartment building at that corner that would have with 3,000 square feet of commercial space on the bottom floor.
“That’s why I decided to go with this area — because from what I hear from other people,” said Troyanowski, who is partnering with architect Stephen Ortego on the project. “Nobody has a crystal ball, but it seems that anything they build down there seems to fill up pretty quickly. The more buildings they get down there, the more it becomes its own little urban sub-area and the downtown area becomes stronger.”
Others point to two other pending developments that could dramatically change that section of downtown — the I-49 connector that will have an exit ramp that dumps traffic onto Second Street and the block with the old Coburn’s building that the LPTFA leases with the intent to buy from the state Department of Transportation and Development.
Both are years away, but it’s already got people talking. It’ll require significant changes, such as the traffic coming down Second Street, Blanchard noted.
As for the Coburn’s building block, it’s in an area of downtown that has not been redeveloped and would need a strategy to draw pedestrian traffic to that area, Moroux said.
“I have no clue what I would like to see there, but I’m pretty sure there are a lot of people with a lot of different ideas,” Daniel said. “But the bottom line is, we would like to be in a partnership with someone. We’d like to have people who have an interest in making this city better to leverage what we do. That can be anything. Our imagination is unlimited when it comes to that site.”