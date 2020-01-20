Matt Stuller entered the jewelry business as a high school student in Lafayette.
Against the advice of his parents, Dr. Gilbert and Alma Stuller, as well as industry titans he met at the time when he traveled to New York to share his ideas on the more timely delivery of orders, Stuller has always followed his intuition when it comes to building his business.
Stuller, whose company Stuller Inc. will mark 50th anniversary Nov. 20, spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.
Stuller, whose company now employs 1,250, still focuses each day on delivering outstanding service to customers worldwide who order jewelry. His company is now the largest jewelry manufacturing and distributing firm in the United States.
Stuller started the businesss delivering items to small mom-and-pop jewelers from the back of his Datsun 240Z and creating designs in his dad’s orthodontic dental lab. His company now delivers thousands of orders worldwide every day.
How I Got Here with Acadiana HR society past president Rachael Landry: Inclusive work environments have direct impact on a company's bottom line
