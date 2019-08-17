The heavy rainfall over the past year has led to no shortage of headaches and some delays for two major student living complexes near the University of Louisiana at Lafayette scheduled to open this month.
The Heritage at Cajun Village and the Campion at Lafayette are both developments that cater heavily to UL students. The university built The Heritage at the corner of Johnston Street and Lewis Street. Campion, owned by Alpha Management Partners, is at 1501 Pinhook Road and is the first off-campus student housing built in 10 years.
However, heavy rains over the past year have hampered both projects and slowed construction to the point where The Heritage will be complete just in time for its scheduled Aug. 23 opening, while Campion at Lafayette has been forced to push back its opening to Aug. 31.
Because of the delay, Alpha Management Partners has housed about 70 students at local hotels. The students were scheduled to move into the development before classes begin on Aug. 26.
"This has been the worse-case scenario for us and we're sorry for the inconvenience this has caused the students and their parents and we're trying to do right by them," said Michael Davis, president and CEO of Alpha Management Partners. "The weather has been absolutely crazy with the amount of rain since construction began. So far, we've had an unprecedented amount of rain and we just aren't able to open up on time."
The 191-unit complex will have units ranging from one bedroom and one bathroom to four bedrooms and five bathrooms. It also will feature a resort-style pool with a lazy river, a dog park, gated private parking, fitness room, shuttle to campus and other amenities.
By its new opening date, 16 of the 18 building will be ready and all the students will be able to move in. The remaining two mid-rise, traditional style buildings won't open until the end of September. The development started signing leases at the end of October right after its groundbreaking.
According to the LSU AgCenter, Louisiana averages about 60 inches of rain a year with about 109 rainy days each year. So far in 2019, the state is at just under 48 inches, almost 10 inches above the average for t this time of year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. NOAA is predicting Lafayette will receive 69.37 inches of rain this year.
Davis said most of the students and their families, while disappointed, have been understanding about the delays and seem satisfied with the work the company has put in to trying to accommodate them.
Meanwhile, The Heritage at Cajun Village, the new luxury style apartments on campus, will be moving in its nearly 600 students on Aug. 23, just in time for the new semester to start. According to Bill Crist, director of facilities management, the weather since construction began has caused delays that required even more workers and it's being finished on time has been a "monumental feat" by contractor The Lemoine Company.
"Since we started on May 23 of last year, we've had 130 rainy days. It's unbelievable how they've pushed at the end of this thing to get all the little details tied up," Crist said. "It's been a long process. We're always glad to reach the finish line with any project, especially when it comes out right and on time and under budget."
The five Georgian-style buildings at The Heritage are inspired by the classic design of the University's original buildings around the quad. The complex has pool, sand volleyball court, a bike/walking path that connects to campus, a zen garden with hammocks and barbecue pits and on-campus parking. The development offers two-, three- and four-bedroom units to students who have earned at least 30 course credits.
The project came in just under $50 million. It was originally approved for 1,000 beds, but only did 589. The remaining beds and buildings will be added across the coulee in a later phase .
There are also 202 apartment units in the works for downtown Lafayette with the converted old federal courthouse bringing 68 residential units, the Vermilion Lofts bringing 24 units, Buchanan Heights bringing 30 units, an apartment complex on Monroe Street bringing 70 units and a development at 600 Johnston St. bringing 10 more.