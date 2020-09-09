Retail sales reported in Lafayette Parish and in the city of Lafayette in July were the highest amount ever reported for that month as the local economy continues to recover from the pandemic slump in the spring.
The $536.5 million reported in the parish and $367.6 in the city were down from last month but still higher than any other month prior to June, according to data released Wednesday by the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.
For the year, it puts the parish at $3.5 billion in sales, less than 3% off last year’s pace of $3.6 billion. The city’s $2.38 billion is just 5.2% back of last year’s $2.5 billion.
Those gaps are better than May’s numbers that had the parish 5.4% behind as sales have increased 20.7% in the parish and almost 25% in the city since April, data shows. Those numbers could continue to improve, LEDA president and CEO Gregg Gothreaux said, as the region recovers from Hurricane Laura.
“July’s taxable sales, buoyed by summer and back to school shopping, continue to show improvement from declines in March and April,” Gothreaux said. “The region may see a spike in taxable sales in the coming months as neighboring parishes impacted by Hurricane Laura continue recovery efforts — as was saw following Hurricane Katrina and the 2016 floods.”
Among other municipalities, only Youngsville and Carencro remain ahead of last year’s pace. Youngsville reported $26.7 million in sales in July, the third-highest total on record behind only last month’s $27.7 million and the $33.7 million in September 2019. Carencro recorded $25.8 million in sales in July, the second-highest total on record after last months’ $26.9 million.
Collections in Broussard are 6.6% behind last year’s totals, and Scott is 4.1% behind last year’s pace. Collections in the unincorporated areas are 11.7% ahead of last year’s pace.
Other data points of note in the city of Lafayette in July:
- After a dip in June, sales at grocery stores increased to $25.7 million, the third-highest total this year but still higher than any month prior to the pandemic. Sales so far in 2020 are just under 12% ahead of last year’s pace, which was the highest on record.
- Sales at bars and nightclubs dropped below $2 million for the second time since the pandemic and only the second month on record. The yearly total is 30% below last year’s pace.
- Jewelry store sales dipped by almost $3 million to $8.5 million after last month’s $11.2 million.
- Hotel/motel sales dipped to $2.7 million after reaching $3.17 million in June. The $20 million in sales is 43% behind last year’s pace.